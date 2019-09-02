Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Holder Millennium Management Has Upped Position; As Comscore (SCOR) Stock Value Declined, Holder King Luther Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 36.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 145,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The hedge fund held 538,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, up from 393,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 116,253 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 26,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The institutional investor held 99,280 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 72,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 828,396 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “France’s Edge Over Germany Carries a China Risk – Bloomberg” on September 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “ComScoreâ€™s former CEO lands new gig at ICX Media – Washington Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “comScore Is A Deeply Misunderstood Special Situation With A Sizeable Margin Of Safety – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ComScore +4.3% after narrowed loss in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner and naviHealth Extend Partnership, Boost EHR Service – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Texas Health System Selects CPSI SaaS Offering, nTrust – Business Wire” published on February 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TruBridge Signs First Two Clients to New Chronic Care Management Service – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CPSI to Broadcast Its Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Live on the Internet – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

