Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Allstate (ALL) Market Value Rose, Holder South Street Advisors Trimmed Stake by $851,640

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 9,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,250 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38M, down from 119,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.81. About 1.35M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 94,487 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 13.97% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Management has 550,437 shares. Prudential has 1.32M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Janney Cap Management Limited Co reported 3,750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management Inc invested in 71,385 shares. Bp Plc has invested 0.14% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 12,887 are owned by Johnson Group. White Pine Capital Lc accumulated 8,850 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 93,700 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Charter accumulated 7,932 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 4,748 are owned by Beck Mack And Oliver. Burney Co has invested 0.47% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 628,748 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na holds 0.41% or 11,237 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Company Tn has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,930 shares to 25,440 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Fmr Llc reported 72 shares stake. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 191,772 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited has invested 0.01% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). 3,844 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Swiss Comml Bank holds 23,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, New York-based fund reported 8,625 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 9,941 shares. 2,837 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership invested in 43,834 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 2,561 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).