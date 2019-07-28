Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

We will be comparing the differences between Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) and Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Healthcare Information Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 28 1.37 N/A 1.21 22.47 Teladoc Health Inc. 61 10.90 N/A -1.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) and Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Teladoc Health Inc. 0.00% -11.1% -7.1%

Volatility & Risk

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.26 beta. In other hand, Teladoc Health Inc. has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Teladoc Health Inc. which has a 7.5 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. Teladoc Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Teladoc Health Inc. 0 1 9 2.90

The average target price of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is $33.5, with potential upside of 25.94%. Meanwhile, Teladoc Health Inc.’s average target price is $83.5, while its potential upside is 20.09%. The information presented earlier suggests that Computer Programs and Systems Inc. looks more robust than Teladoc Health Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.8% of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. shares and 0% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5% of Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Teladoc Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Computer Programs and Systems Inc. -5.39% -10.25% -3.61% -0.8% -13.97% 8.49% Teladoc Health Inc. -4% 9.38% -11.33% -5.42% 21.86% 19.23%

For the past year Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Teladoc Health Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Healthland Centriq, a Web-based electronic health record platform that centralizes data from various care areas; and Healthland Classic that offers a suite of integrated applications for managing operations, resources, and people, as well as for ambulatory information management solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; business management services; consulting services; and managed information technology services for community healthcare enterprises. Additionally, it provides Software as a Service based healthcare revenue cycle management solutions; system implementation and training services; and forms and office supplies. It serves nursing homes; home health agencies; physician clinics; and rural, community, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mobile, Alabama.

Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. Its solution connects consumers with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation. The company offers its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone. It serves employers of Fortune 1000 companies, health plans, health systems, and other entities. Teladoc, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.