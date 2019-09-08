Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) are two firms in the Healthcare Information Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 27 1.10 N/A 1.21 21.30 Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 1 1.35 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0.00% -63.1% -15.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.42 shows that Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, and a 17.04% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.4% of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. shares and 42.5% of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Computer Programs and Systems Inc. -2.49% -7.39% -14.68% -0.85% -16.74% 2.83% Streamline Health Solutions Inc. -0.74% -11.18% 25% 8% 0.37% 66.67%

For the past year Computer Programs and Systems Inc. was less bullish than Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Computer Programs and Systems Inc. beats Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Healthland Centriq, a Web-based electronic health record platform that centralizes data from various care areas; and Healthland Classic that offers a suite of integrated applications for managing operations, resources, and people, as well as for ambulatory information management solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; business management services; consulting services; and managed information technology services for community healthcare enterprises. Additionally, it provides Software as a Service based healthcare revenue cycle management solutions; system implementation and training services; and forms and office supplies. It serves nursing homes; home health agencies; physician clinics; and rural, community, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mobile, Alabama.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It offers computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include Web-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query. In addition, the company provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.