Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) EPS Estimated At $0.32; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Has 1.39 Sentiment

Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report $0.32 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 77.78% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. CPSI’s profit would be $4.59 million giving it 21.80 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 75,166 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 13.97% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 399 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 288 sold and decreased their stock positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 483.05 million shares, up from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 29 to 27 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 258 Increased: 305 New Position: 94.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Co holds 28,414 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 278,180 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Vanguard Gp reported 1.12M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Parkside Bank And Trust has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,642 are held by Regions Fin Corporation. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 358 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability accumulated 20,400 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Lp accumulated 15,230 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Amer stated it has 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 518,072 shares. Gradient Ltd Llc invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Loomis Sayles Lp reported 0% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CPSI had 4 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. The company has market cap of $400.65 million. Maarten. It has a 23.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. holds 12.8% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for 8.07 million shares. Sloane Robinson Llp owns 258,200 shares or 12.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matthews International Capital Management Llc has 12.56% invested in the company for 3.68 million shares. The California-based Dalton Investments Llc has invested 11.85% in the stock. Cryder Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 947,675 shares.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology , activities and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.49 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. It has a 18.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and activities consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.79 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43 million for 17.70 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.