Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) EPS Estimated At $0.31; INNATE PHARMA MARSEILLE SHARES NOM CAT – (IPHYF) Shorts Decreased By 0.65%

Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report $0.31 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 50.79% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. CPSI’s profit would be $4.44M giving it 17.51 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.’s analysts see 158.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 98,112 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 0.64% less from 11.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 37,007 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 28,700 shares. 61,600 were accumulated by Axa. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability Com holds 13,185 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,073 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 17,462 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street holds 0% or 357,182 shares. 18,928 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Next Gp stated it has 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Prtnrs Llp invested in 9,564 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 69,850 shares. California-based Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 30,600 shares stake. 49,926 are owned by Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Com.

Among 3 analysts covering Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Computer Programs and Systems has $2600 highest and $2400 lowest target. $25’s average target is 15.15% above currents $21.71 stock price. Computer Programs and Systems had 6 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Dougherty \u0026 Co. on Tuesday, September 10. The stock of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Friday, August 23.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. The company has market cap of $310.78 million. Maarten. It has a 16.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

