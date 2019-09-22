Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) and Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) and Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 27 1.23 N/A 1.21 21.30 Veeva Systems Inc. 149 22.86 N/A 1.76 94.53

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Veeva Systems Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Programs and Systems Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is presently more affordable than Veeva Systems Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veeva Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.8% 16.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.42 beta means Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Veeva Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Veeva Systems Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Veeva Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Veeva Systems Inc. 0 5 9 2.64

The upside potential is 7.50% for Computer Programs and Systems Inc. with consensus price target of $25.5. Veeva Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $175.71 consensus price target and a 17.43% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Veeva Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Computer Programs and Systems Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 89.7% respectively. Insiders owned 4.7% of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Veeva Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Computer Programs and Systems Inc. -2.49% -7.39% -14.68% -0.85% -16.74% 2.83% Veeva Systems Inc. -0.1% 1.49% 19.88% 53.06% 120.73% 85.74%

For the past year Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Veeva Systems Inc.

Summary

Veeva Systems Inc. beats Computer Programs and Systems Inc. on 13 of the 12 factors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Healthland Centriq, a Web-based electronic health record platform that centralizes data from various care areas; and Healthland Classic that offers a suite of integrated applications for managing operations, resources, and people, as well as for ambulatory information management solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; business management services; consulting services; and managed information technology services for community healthcare enterprises. Additionally, it provides Software as a Service based healthcare revenue cycle management solutions; system implementation and training services; and forms and office supplies. It serves nursing homes; home health agencies; physician clinics; and rural, community, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mobile, Alabama.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data. In addition, the company offers data solutions and services comprising Veeva OpenData, Veeva OpenData data services, Veeva OpenData email, and Veeva key opinion leader data and services, as well as territory allocation and alignment applications. Further, it provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.