Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Healthcare Information Services company, Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Healthcare Information Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.59% of all Healthcare Information Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 58,236,865.54% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 13.08M 22 21.30 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 4.14 2.65

With average price target of $25, Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has a potential upside of 15.15%. The rivals have a potential upside of 94.81%. Based on the results shown earlier, Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Computer Programs and Systems Inc. -2.49% -7.39% -14.68% -0.85% -16.74% 2.83% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.85 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.86 which is 14.44% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s rivals beat Computer Programs and Systems Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Healthland Centriq, a Web-based electronic health record platform that centralizes data from various care areas; and Healthland Classic that offers a suite of integrated applications for managing operations, resources, and people, as well as for ambulatory information management solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; business management services; consulting services; and managed information technology services for community healthcare enterprises. Additionally, it provides Software as a Service based healthcare revenue cycle management solutions; system implementation and training services; and forms and office supplies. It serves nursing homes; home health agencies; physician clinics; and rural, community, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mobile, Alabama.