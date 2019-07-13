Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) and Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Contrasting side by side

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) and Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Healthcare Information Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 28 1.44 N/A 1.21 22.47 Inovalon Holdings Inc. 14 3.94 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -4.5% -1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.26 beta. Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.66 beta.

Liquidity

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Inovalon Holdings Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Inovalon Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Inovalon Holdings Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

The consensus target price of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is $33.5, with potential upside of 20.03%. On the other hand, Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -4.55% and its consensus target price is $14.25. The information presented earlier suggests that Computer Programs and Systems Inc. looks more robust than Inovalon Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and Inovalon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 70.6% respectively. About 5% of Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% are Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Computer Programs and Systems Inc. -5.39% -10.25% -3.61% -0.8% -13.97% 8.49% Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.8% 17.64% -2.92% 21.11% 40.1% -1.69%

For the past year Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has 8.49% stronger performance while Inovalon Holdings Inc. has -1.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. beats Inovalon Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Healthland Centriq, a Web-based electronic health record platform that centralizes data from various care areas; and Healthland Classic that offers a suite of integrated applications for managing operations, resources, and people, as well as for ambulatory information management solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; business management services; consulting services; and managed information technology services for community healthcare enterprises. Additionally, it provides Software as a Service based healthcare revenue cycle management solutions; system implementation and training services; and forms and office supplies. It serves nursing homes; home health agencies; physician clinics; and rural, community, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mobile, Alabama.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry. The company through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 848,000 physicians; 371,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 150 million Americans. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.