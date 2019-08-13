Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) and Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) and Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET). The two are both Healthcare Information Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 28 1.16 N/A 1.21 21.30 Covetrus Inc. 30 0.41 N/A 0.60 39.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Covetrus Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Computer Programs and Systems Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Covetrus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and Covetrus Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Covetrus Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.4%

Liquidity

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Covetrus Inc. are 1.8 and 0.9 respectively. Covetrus Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and Covetrus Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Covetrus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $33.5, and a 50.09% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and Covetrus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 76.1% respectively. Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.1% of Covetrus Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Computer Programs and Systems Inc. -2.49% -7.39% -14.68% -0.85% -16.74% 2.83% Covetrus Inc. -1.82% -3.78% -27.92% 0% 0% -43.64%

For the past year Computer Programs and Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Covetrus Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Covetrus Inc. beats Computer Programs and Systems Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Healthland Centriq, a Web-based electronic health record platform that centralizes data from various care areas; and Healthland Classic that offers a suite of integrated applications for managing operations, resources, and people, as well as for ambulatory information management solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; business management services; consulting services; and managed information technology services for community healthcare enterprises. Additionally, it provides Software as a Service based healthcare revenue cycle management solutions; system implementation and training services; and forms and office supplies. It serves nursing homes; home health agencies; physician clinics; and rural, community, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mobile, Alabama.