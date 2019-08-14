Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) to pay $0.10 on Aug 30, 2019; WINPAK LTD ORDINARY SHARES (WIPKF) SI Decreased By 80.6%

Computer Programs and Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI) is expected to pay $0.10 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CPSI) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Computer Programs and Systems Inc’s current price of $22.32 translates into 0.45% yield. Computer Programs and Systems Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 77,498 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year

WINPAK LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had a decrease of 80.6% in short interest. WIPKF’s SI was 2,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 80.6% from 13,400 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 4 days are for WINPAK LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WIPKF)’s short sellers to cover WIPKF’s short positions. It closed at $33.33 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. The firm offers flexible packaging products, such as barrier shrink bags, modified atmosphere packaging products, rollstock and specialty films, zipper stand-up pouches, and vacuum pouches. It has a 19 P/E ratio. It also provides paper/poly/foil laminated rollstock products for various flexible food applications.

Among 2 analysts covering CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CPSI has $35 highest and $32 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 50.09% above currents $22.32 stock price. CPSI had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, February 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 22,508 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 76,162 shares. Mondrian Investment reported 104,609 shares. Mason Street accumulated 0% or 3,844 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has 816 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eqis Mngmt invested in 11,203 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 12,040 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.05% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 59,980 shares stake. Legal And General Pcl invested in 28,414 shares or 0% of the stock. Francisco Ptnrs Mgmt L P holds 690,212 shares or 97.8% of its portfolio. Geode Ltd Company holds 0% or 160,020 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested in 149,394 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

