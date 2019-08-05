Computer Programs And Systems (CPSI) Holder River Road Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $6.49 Million; Cohen Lawrence B Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs And Systems (CPSI) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 223,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 450,241 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.37 million, down from 674,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs And Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $364.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 3,567 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500.

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $49.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1773.33. About 970,617 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Whole Foods slashes its marketing staff as Amazon continues to push brand to cut costs – Business Insider; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Dozens of T-shirts, toys and even babygros mocking mental illness are being sold on Amazon, i; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacked Amazon over taxes – but his own online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,650 shares to 125,506 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,715 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore & Company Il has 827 shares. 1,645 are held by Mirador Cap Prns L P. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.25% or 102,532 shares in its portfolio. Kingdon Mgmt Ltd has 13,473 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 10,040 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Com accumulated 6.02% or 15,207 shares. Atria Ltd Liability stated it has 2,911 shares. Penobscot Invest Management Com has 569 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt accumulated 12,149 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute accumulated 2,500 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa accumulated 1,494 shares. Pathstone Family Office invested in 0.63% or 2,781 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.63M shares. Kings Point holds 6,599 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. 168 are held by Matrix Asset Ny.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Ltd Company reported 450,241 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 33,500 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 76,162 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,634 shares. 191,772 were reported by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 27,780 shares. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 0% or 23,100 shares. Laurion Cap Management Lp stated it has 9,751 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 8,107 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Victory Capital Incorporated holds 9,967 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantum Capital Management Ltd Liability Company Nj holds 90,015 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 10,436 shares to 121,217 shares, valued at $17.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 71,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).