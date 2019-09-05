Computacenter PLC (LON:CCC) Lost It’s UBS “” Rating; Grana Y Montero S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (GRAM) Shorts Lowered By 13.24%

UBS has lowered Computacenter PLC (LON:CCC) stock to a “Neutral” in analysts note shared with investors on Wednesday morning, and has set a 12month target price at GBX 1485.00. This target is 8.71% from CCC’s last price.

Grana Y Montero S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:GRAM) had a decrease of 13.24% in short interest. GRAM’s SI was 225,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.24% from 259,800 shares previously. With 167,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Grana Y Montero S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:GRAM)’s short sellers to cover GRAM’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.47. About 30,168 shares traded. GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) has declined 21.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRAM News: 17/05/2018 – NYSE TO START DELISTING PROCEEDINGS FOR GRANA & MONTERO; 08/03/2018 – Peru’s Congress approves new anti-graft rules; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 18/05/2018 – News On Grana y Montero S.A.A. (GRAM) Now Under GRAMONC1.VL; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: GRANA SAYS COURT INCLUDES 2 UNITS IN IIRSA BRIBE PROBE; 06/03/2018 GRANA SAYS COURT INCLUDES 4 UNITS IN IIRSA BRIBERY PROBE

GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, and technical services in Latin America. The company has market cap of $408.21 million. The firm engages in the civil construction, management, and implementation of housing development projects; mining contracting activities, such as mining, drilling, demolition, and other activity related to construction and electro mechanics; and architectural design and installation activities. It has a 7.84 P/E ratio. It also provides electromechanical assemblies and services to energy, oil, gas, and mining sectors; advisory and consultancy services in engineering; and supplies equipment and material to design, build, assemble, operate, and maintain various mechanical engineering, instrumentation, and civil works.

Among 4 analysts covering Computacenter PLC (LON:CCC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Computacenter PLC has GBX 1500 highest and GBX 1025 lowest target. GBX 1386.25’s average target is 1.56% above currents GBX 1365 stock price. Computacenter PLC had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) rating on Monday, April 29. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 1450 target. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, September 4 to “Neutral”. The stock of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by Berenberg. Berenberg maintained Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CCC in report on Friday, April 12 with “Underweight” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of CCC in report on Monday, July 8 to “Equal Weight” rating.

Computacenter plc, through its subsidiaries, provides IT infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Belgium. The company has market cap of 1.56 billion GBP. The firm offers information security, and identity and access management solutions, as well as endpoint, infrastructure, and cyber security solutions; network solutions, such as local area and datacenter network, and physical infrastructure; and datacenter solutions, including enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data. It has a 19.01 P/E ratio. It also provides workplace solutions comprising client computing, virtual desktop, enterprise mobility, and print; office and online, video and voice communication, messaging, and collaboration solutions; global and next generation service desk solutions; smart supply, supply chain, lifecycle management, and e-business services; change and consulting services; and managed, and support and maintenance services.

Analysts await Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) to report earnings on November, 6. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Computacenter plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -95.45% EPS growth.