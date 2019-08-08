Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Both Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 26.52 N/A -0.55 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Compugen Ltd. and Verona Pharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares and 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares. Insiders held roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend while Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Verona Pharma plc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.