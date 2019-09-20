Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 36.02 N/A -0.55 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.61 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Compugen Ltd. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 47.8% respectively. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 39.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance while Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.