Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 30.95 N/A -0.55 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Compugen Ltd. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Compugen Ltd. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.