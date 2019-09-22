Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 35.60 N/A -0.55 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Compugen Ltd. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Compugen Ltd. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.