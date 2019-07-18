Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 3 27.15 N/A -0.40 0.00 Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Compugen Ltd. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Compugen Ltd. and Savara Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Volatility & Risk

Compugen Ltd.’s current beta is 2.41 and it happens to be 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Savara Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.6 and its Quick Ratio is 15.6. Savara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Compugen Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 49.5% respectively. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Savara Inc.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.