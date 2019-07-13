Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

We will be comparing the differences between Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 3 27.73 N/A -0.40 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 19.99 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Compugen Ltd. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.41 beta means Compugen Ltd.’s volatility is 141.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, REGENXBIO Inc. which has a 14.2 Current Ratio and a 14.2 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. shares and 84.8% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.