Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 32.75 N/A -0.55 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 30991.77 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Compugen Ltd. and ObsEva SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival ObsEva SA is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. ObsEva SA is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares and 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares. Insiders owned roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance while ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.