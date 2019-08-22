Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 31.53 N/A -0.55 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 675.42 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Compugen Ltd. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.62 beta means Compugen Ltd.’s volatility is 162.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.