Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 33.04 N/A -0.55 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Compugen Ltd. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Volatility and Risk

Compugen Ltd. has a beta of 2.62 and its 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 3.1%. Insiders held 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was less bullish than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.