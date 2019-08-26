Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

As Biotechnology companies, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 32.45 N/A -0.55 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.29 N/A -1.33 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Compugen Ltd. is 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.62. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Compugen Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares and 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance.

Compugen Ltd. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.