Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Both Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 36.02 N/A -0.55 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.73 N/A -0.41 0.00

Demonstrates Compugen Ltd. and MannKind Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Compugen Ltd. and MannKind Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Compugen Ltd. has a 2.62 beta, while its volatility is 162.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Compugen Ltd. and MannKind Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MannKind Corporation has a consensus target price of $3, with potential upside of 127.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and MannKind Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 27.4%. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has stronger performance than MannKind Corporation

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.