Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Both Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 26.84 N/A -0.40 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 10.87 N/A -3.87 0.00

Demonstrates Compugen Ltd. and MacroGenics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

Compugen Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.41 beta. MacroGenics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.85 beta which makes it 185.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, MacroGenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. MacroGenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Compugen Ltd. and MacroGenics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

MacroGenics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.25 average target price and a 74.26% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and MacroGenics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 78.9%. Insiders held roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was more bullish than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MacroGenics Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.