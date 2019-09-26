Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 33.32 N/A -0.55 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.17 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Compugen Ltd. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk & Volatility

Compugen Ltd.’s 2.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 162.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s beta is 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Compugen Ltd. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 115.75% and its consensus target price is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 88.8%. Insiders owned roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.1% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.