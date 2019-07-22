Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

We will be comparing the differences between Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 27.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Demonstrates Compugen Ltd. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk & Volatility

Compugen Ltd. is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.41. In other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Compugen Ltd. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s potential upside is 128.43% and its consensus target price is $27.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. shares and 79.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.