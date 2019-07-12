Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 3 26.82 N/A -0.40 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Compugen Ltd. and Forward Pharma A/S earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility and Risk

Compugen Ltd. has a 2.41 beta, while its volatility is 141.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Forward Pharma A/S’s 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Compugen Ltd. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. shares and 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was more bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.