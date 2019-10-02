Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 0.00 59.51M -0.55 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 43.41M -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Compugen Ltd. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Compugen Ltd. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 1,488,382,562.59% -83.4% -60.4% Fortress Biotech Inc. 209,608,884.60% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 0%. Insiders held 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was less bullish than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Fortress Biotech Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.