Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 28.31 N/A -0.55 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 19.71 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Compugen Ltd. and FibroGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility & Risk

Compugen Ltd. has a 2.62 beta, while its volatility is 162.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, FibroGen Inc. has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. FibroGen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Compugen Ltd. and FibroGen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 53.42% and its average target price is $71.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 67.8% respectively. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was more bullish than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Compugen Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.