Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

We will be comparing the differences between Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 3 29.06 N/A -0.40 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compugen Ltd. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

Compugen Ltd.’s current beta is 2.41 and it happens to be 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s -0.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.1 and 11.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. shares and 8.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 12%. Comparatively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.