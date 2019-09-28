Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 0.00 59.51M -0.55 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 47 0.00 32.13M -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Compugen Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 1,495,639,498.35% -83.4% -60.4% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 68,405,365.13% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 15.8 and 15.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compugen Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a consensus target price of $62, with potential upside of 46.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 50%. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.