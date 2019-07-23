Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 26.84 N/A -0.40 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Compugen Ltd. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Compugen Ltd. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Compugen Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 20.9% respectively. Insiders owned 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has weaker performance than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Compugen Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.