Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 27.76 N/A -0.55 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Compugen Ltd. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.62 beta means Compugen Ltd.’s volatility is 162.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.02 beta which is 102.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Compugen Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compugen Ltd. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 332.59% and its average price target is $3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 54.7%. Insiders held 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.