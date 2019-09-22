Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

We are comparing Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 35.60 N/A -0.55 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 25.03 N/A 0.03 23.88

In table 1 we can see Compugen Ltd. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Compugen Ltd. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Risk and Volatility

Compugen Ltd. has a 2.62 beta, while its volatility is 162.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. Its rival AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Compugen Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Compugen Ltd. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 average price target and a 79.40% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 31.9%. Insiders held roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.2% weaker performance.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Compugen Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.