Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Both Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 0.00 59.51M -0.55 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 2 0.00 28.14M -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Compugen Ltd. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 1,490,918,201.18% -83.4% -60.4% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 1,422,793,002.33% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 9.35% respectively. Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 12%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -11.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.