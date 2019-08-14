Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Both Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 29.72 N/A -0.55 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1196.39 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Compugen Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. Its rival Aptorum Group Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Compugen Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compugen Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 39.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.