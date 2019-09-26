Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Since Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 33.40 N/A -0.55 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 12%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.