Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 0.00 59.51M -0.55 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 44 0.00 45.40M -2.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compugen Ltd. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 1,480,863,982.48% -83.4% -60.4% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 103,369,763.21% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.62 shows that Compugen Ltd. is 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, Acceleron Pharma Inc. which has a 19.3 Current Ratio and a 19.3 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Compugen Ltd. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $52.25, while its potential upside is 32.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 12%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.