Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 26.84 N/A -0.55 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compugen Ltd. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 4.02%. Insiders held roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Acasti Pharma Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.