Compugen LTD (CGEN) Position Held by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc; Amazon (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Paradigm Financial Advisors Upped Position by $1.09 Million

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 127.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492; 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, Longtime Amazon Executive, to Join Snap as CFO Starting May 16; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon Is Filming Its First Spanish-Language Original Series, Soccer Documentary `Six Dreams’; 03/05/2018 – Unlike Amazon, Google doesn’t operate an actual e-commerce marketplace; 22/03/2018 – “Leupold’s Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg” Moves to Amazon Prime Video; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Compugen Ltd (CGEN) by 14153.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 880,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 886,590 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 6,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Compugen Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 159,120 shares traded. Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has risen 2.86% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CGEN News: 20/03/2018 – Compugen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN – CO ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $200 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES ON FUTURE PRODUCT SALES; 02/04/2018 – Compugen Announces Exclusive License Agreement With Medlmmune for the Development of Bi-Specific and Multi-Specific Antibody Products; 02/04/2018 – Compugen Announces Exclusive License Agreement With MedImmune for the Development of Bi-Specific and Multi-Specific Antibody Products; 26/03/2018 – Compugen Announces Appointment of Henry Adewoye, MD, as Chief Medical Officer; 02/04/2018 – Compugen, AstraZeneca unit in cancer drug development deal; 07/03/2018 – Compugen Has Licensed Selexis’ Cell Line-Based Protein Expression Platform for the Development of Antibody-Based Therapeutics; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH MEDIMMUNE FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF Bl-SPECIFIC AND MULTI-SPECIFIC ANTIBODY PRODUCTS; 26/03/2018 – Compugen Announces Appointment of Henry Adewoye as Chief Medical Officer; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LICENSES ANTIBODY PRODUCTS TO ASTRAZENECA’S MEDIMMUNE

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 61,275 shares to 500,856 shares, valued at $79.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 5,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,661 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp/The (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers’ Collaboration Deal: Accelerating Potential Creation Value For Compugen Ltd. – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Compugen Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, August 5, 2019 at 8:30 AM ET – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Compugen Announces Purchase of Company Shares by its Board of Directors and Members of Management – PRNewswire” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compugen: Anticipating Long-Awaited Pharma Collaboration – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

