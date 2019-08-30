Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 29.12 N/A -0.55 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 164.33 N/A -2.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Compugen Ltd. and Vaccinex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, Vaccinex Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaccinex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 1.6% respectively. Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 12%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was more bullish than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Vaccinex Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.