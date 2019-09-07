Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Comparing side by side

Both Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 32.41 N/A -0.55 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Compugen Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compugen Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 consensus target price and a 540.86% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 40.67%. Insiders owned 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.