Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 32.75 N/A -0.55 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 714 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. Its rival Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Compugen Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.