Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Comparison side by side

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 23.66 N/A -0.40 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.99 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Compugen Ltd. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Risk and Volatility

Compugen Ltd. is 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.41. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.9 beta is the reason why it is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Compugen Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Compugen Ltd. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 416.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. shares and 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 62.21% stronger performance while Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -6.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.