Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 3 27.73 N/A -0.40 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 14.26 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. Its rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compugen Ltd. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 5.82% and its consensus target price is $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Compugen Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.