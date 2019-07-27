Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparing side by side

Both Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 25.86 N/A -0.40 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 44.05 N/A -0.94 0.00

Demonstrates Compugen Ltd. and Precision BioSciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Compugen Ltd. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Precision BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Compugen Ltd. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Precision BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $23.67, with potential upside of 82.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 12%. Comparatively, 18.9% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend while Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.