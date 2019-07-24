Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 25.83 N/A -0.40 0.00 NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Compugen Ltd. and NuCana plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5%

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NuCana plc are 15 and 15 respectively. NuCana plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 38.9% respectively. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, NuCana plc has 15.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was more bullish than NuCana plc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.