Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Comparison side by side

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 32.75 N/A -0.55 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.88 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compugen Ltd. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.62 beta means Compugen Ltd.’s volatility is 162.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. NanoString Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, NanoString Technologies Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compugen Ltd. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

NanoString Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.5 consensus target price and a 22.74% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and NanoString Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 90.3%. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was less bullish than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.