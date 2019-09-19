Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 33.93 N/A -0.55 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 36.32 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Compugen Ltd. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Morphic Holding Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Compugen Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Compugen Ltd. and Morphic Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc.’s average price target is $32, while its potential upside is 79.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 49.9%. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was more bullish than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.